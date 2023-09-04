Gati Limited, an Allcargo Group company and express logistics and supply chain solutions providers, has partnered with Tech Mahindra to develop Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0.

Gati’s core operational software system, GEMS 2.0, aims to offer an enhanced customer experience and a modern tech-driven interface while increasing efficiency and lowering costs.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pirojshaw Sarkari, MD and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. (GESCPL) said, “We are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra to create a transformed GEMS on a micro services platform to provide customers ease of doing business.”

The future-ready software application leverages Tech Mahindra’s expertise and focuses on cloud-native applications, reiterating the organisation’s commitment and investment towards next-generation digital transformation and Cloud initiatives.

Transforming legacy app

The partnership is focused on replacing Gati’s legacy application with a digital, scalable, and more agile cloud-based application for operational excellence and the highest level of customer experience.

“Our partnership with Gati in designing and developing GEMS 2.0 will help the organisation boost productivity, unlock new business opportunities, scale performance and lead the tech-led transformation narrative in the express logistics segment,” Vivek Agarwal, President - APJI (Enterprise), Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra said in a release.

Tech Mahindra will enable Gati, over the next 18-24 months, to custom develop GEMS 2.0 from scratch, covering the entire first-mile, mid-mile, and last-mile operations.

The software will be developed in modules like pickup, delivery, en-route, customer contracts, invoicing, etc, the release said.