GE appoints Mahesh Palashikar as new President and CEO for South Asia

GE on Tuesday appointed Mahesh Palashikar as the new President and CEO of GE South Asia. His appointment will be effective February 1, 2020.

The appointment comes after the retirement of the incumbent President and CEO Vishal Wanchoo, who will return to the US after the completion of the transition.

Palashikar will be responsible for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka markets. In his most recent role, he led GE’s Onshore Wind business for Asia Pacific.

“He is a commercially savvy business leader with a global mindset and strong proven leadership. We would be strengthening our 100-year old presence in the region and driving robust growth for our customers and the company with Mahesh’s appointment," said Rachel Duan, Senior Vice President, GE, and President & CEO, GE Global Growth Organization.

GE has been present in South Asia for over 100 years across aviation, healthcare, power and renewable energy sectors.