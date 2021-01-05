Genpact acquires Enquero for undisclosed sum

Packing batteries with more punch
Business process outsourcing firm Genpact on Tuesday said it acquired Enquero, a firm that offers data engineering and data-led digital transformation services.
However, the terms of the transaction were not disclosed by both the companies. True Blue Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to Enquero on the transaction, Genpact said in a statement.
“Today’s announcement increases the scale and depth of our data and analytics teams and further enhances our capabilities to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients,” said ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Genpact.
“We started Enquero in 2014 in Silicon Valley to help organisations better leverage data and cloud technologies. Genpact’s domain, process and technology leadership, global footprint, scale, and extensive client base will help both Genpact and Enquero, as a combined force, scale our solutions to transform even more organisations,” said Arvinder Pal Singh, CEO, Enquero.
Singh will continue to lead the business, which will be rebranded to ‘Enquero, a Genpact company’, and all Enquero employees will join Genpact.
The acquisition comes as businesses are contending with an ever-increasing volume and complexity of data — external and internal, structured and unstructured. In an environment where organisations across industries and geographies are experiencing unprecedented volatility — from supply and demand challenges, to seismic shifts in customer expectations and business models — the smart use of data at the core of an organisation will be critical to business growth, Genpact said.
