GFCL EV Products Ltd (GFCL EV), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFL), on Wednesday announced an investment of ₹6,000 crore over the next four-five years. A part of this investment is expected to be made at Dahej in South Gujarat. This investment will enable supply of approximately 200 GWh annually of electric vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage System (ESS) battery solutions.

Of the proposed ₹6,000-crore investment, ₹650 crore has been invested till December 31, 2023, an official release said. Vivek Jain, Chairman of INOXGFL Group, said, “GFL’s visionary investment and unwavering commitment to innovation highlight our pivotal role in shaping the future of the EV and ESS battery industry. The significant investment in the EV/ ESS battery chemicals supply chain underscores our dedication to driving innovation in the electric mobility sector and energy transition. As leaders, our objective extends beyond mere market prominence; we aspire to be pioneers in sculpting a cleaner and environmentally sustainable tomorrow, which resonates with our ethos of being a green group with expanding businesses in the renewables sector.”

GFCL EV’s current product portfolio includes electrolyte salts LiPF6, additives, electrolyte formulations, cathode active materials such as LFP and cathode binders such as PVDF and PTFE, along with specialised offerings of NaPF6 for sodium ion batteries. On the project front, GFCL EV’s commercial plant for the LiPF6 project has achieved commercial production and a validation process prior to sale has commenced. Also, the LFP project is likely to be operational by Q3 of CY24, thereby, catering to 30 per cent of Lithium-ion battery (LiB) value, making it the one of the few companies globally to provide a comprehensive range of products for EV batteries under one roof.

This strategic move not only addresses challenges such as the high cost of EV batteries, but also mitigates the import dependence on key battery raw materials, positioning GFL at the forefront of India’s electric mobility revolution and energy transition, the release added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit