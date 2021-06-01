Ghodawat Consumer becomes a ₹1,000-cr brand

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
One of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India, Ghodawat Consumer (GCPL), part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), became a ₹1,000-crore revenue company in the financial year ended March 2021.
Launched in 2014 to offer high-quality consumable products at affordable prices, GCPL has seen a gigantic rise. Since its inception, the company has worked extensively on product innovation and customer-centricity. Currently, the major focus of the company is in the western and southern regions and it plans to scale up distribution network across India in the next few quarters.
GCPL Managing Director Shrenik Ghodawat, said, “It is a moment of pride for the entire SGG as GCPL touched this momentous feat. But this is just a milestone in our journey, as we have to go a long way ahead. I am confident that our ultimate aim of making GCPL one of the best consumer products companies in India will also become a reality soon. I express my gratitude to all stakeholders, whose diligent efforts helped us reach here.”
The company started as an edible oil business in 2014 and has transpired into atta, rice, sugar, salt, jaggery, pulses, snacks, namkeen, beverages, dairy, personal and home care product categories. Under its popular brand identity ‘Star’ for food products segment and ‘Ayurstar’ and ‘Klemax’ for the non-food product category, the company launched several products and expanded its product portfolio and business territory.
GCPL revamped its business strategy and expanded the reach of its product availability over a period of time. Its products are available for sale in thousands of kirana stores (general trade) and several modern trade channels.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...