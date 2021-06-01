Ghodawat Consumer becomes a ₹1,000-cr brand

One of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India, Ghodawat Consumer (GCPL), part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), became a ₹1,000-crore revenue company in the financial year ended March 2021.

Launched in 2014 to offer high-quality consumable products at affordable prices, GCPL has seen a gigantic rise. Since its inception, the company has worked extensively on product innovation and customer-centricity. Currently, the major focus of the company is in the western and southern regions and it plans to scale up distribution network across India in the next few quarters.

GCPL Managing Director Shrenik Ghodawat, said, “It is a moment of pride for the entire SGG as GCPL touched this momentous feat. But this is just a milestone in our journey, as we have to go a long way ahead. I am confident that our ultimate aim of making GCPL one of the best consumer products companies in India will also become a reality soon. I express my gratitude to all stakeholders, whose diligent efforts helped us reach here.”

The company started as an edible oil business in 2014 and has transpired into atta, rice, sugar, salt, jaggery, pulses, snacks, namkeen, beverages, dairy, personal and home care product categories. Under its popular brand identity ‘Star’ for food products segment and ‘Ayurstar’ and ‘Klemax’ for the non-food product category, the company launched several products and expanded its product portfolio and business territory.

GCPL revamped its business strategy and expanded the reach of its product availability over a period of time. Its products are available for sale in thousands of kirana stores (general trade) and several modern trade channels.