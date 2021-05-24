Glamplus raises ₹2 cr in pre-Series-A funding round

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Salon-focused SaaS platform Glamplus has raised ₹2 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, an angel investment platform.
The other investors in this round were Anil G (Co-Founder & COO at Bounce) Sachin Khandelwal (MD & CEO at Sadhan Enterprise), Sravan Kumar (CEO at Transin), Abhishek Daiya (AVP at Byju's) and Anudeep Nagalia (VP at Shadowfax). They had invested in their personal capacity, the company said in a statement.
Funds raised will be used for enhancement of product and tech capabilities and business expansion. The funds will also be utilised in scaling to 3,000 partners in the next 6 months along with vertical expansion of the business line, it added.
Also read:
Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Venture said, “Salons, spa and gyms form one of the largest portion of our discretionary spends. However, on the other side, salons are run in a highly informal manner which gives them little insights about their customers, their spending patterns and visits frequency. Glamplus has identified this opportunity and it has the potential to help salons and gyms to move from informal to a formal economy and grow its business in the process”.
Glamplus aims to digitise informal economy of salons, gyms and spas through an asset-light model and vertical integration like beauty products, hiring and easy loans. This is done to create one collective ecosystem to improve customer experience. With the help of the portal, partners can discover information of customers for upsell and better retention. This is a step towards organising the informal economy by standardizing the processes.
The startup has scaled to 500 paying partners in less than three months across three cities - Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...