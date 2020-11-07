Gland Pharma makes allotments to anchor investors, mutual funds

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
Gland Pharma Limited, which is tapping the capital market with its maiden Initial Public Offer (IPO) of about ₹6480 crore, has announced it has made allotments to anchor investors.
The Initial Public Offer of equity shares of ₹1 each is being made through the book-building route by the Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma Limited, wherein the Chinese company Fosun Pharma is a major investor, with 74 per cent stake.
This is one of the biggest public offer from a pharma company in the country and its outcome is being closely watched.
The IPO Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company through a resolution on November 6, and the selling shareholders in consultation with Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India, Haitong Securities India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), the Book Running Lead Managers, have finalised allocation of 1,29,59,089 equity shares in aggregate, to various Anchor Investors.
They were allocated at the Anchor Investor Allocation Price of ₹1,500 per equity share (including share premium of 1,499 per equity share), the company informed BSE.
The public issue for other subscribers, including retail, opens on November 9.
Out of the total allocation of 12,959,089 equity shares to the Anchor Investors, 4,319,700 equity shares (about. 33.33 per cent of the total allocation to Anchor Investors) were allocated to 18 domestic mutual funds through a total of 77 schemes.
Those who have pumped in their investments into the IPO as anchor investors include Small Cap World Fund, Government of Sinagapore, Goldman Sachs and The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust LLC among host of others.
