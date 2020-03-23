Glenmark gets USFDA’s tentaive nod for Dapagliflozin drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA , a part of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg. These tablets are generic versions of Farxiga1 tablets, used in the treatment of diabetes, made by AstraZeneca AB.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending January 2020, the Farxiga Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg market has annual sales of $1.8 billion. At 10.35 am, Glenmark stocks were trading at ₹197 or 6.41 per cent down.