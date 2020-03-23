Companies

Glenmark gets USFDA’s tentaive nod for Dapagliflozin drug

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 23, 2020

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA , a part of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg. These tablets are generic versions of Farxiga1 tablets, used in the treatment of diabetes, made by AstraZeneca AB.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending January 2020, the Farxiga Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg market has annual sales of $1.8 billion. At 10.35 am, Glenmark stocks were trading at ₹197 or 6.41 per cent down.

Published on March 23, 2020
USFDA
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
COVID-19: Hyundai halts car production at Chennai plant