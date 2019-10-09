Companies

Glenmark’s generic drug to treat multiple sclerosis gets tentative nod from USFDA

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator for dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules used for treating multiple sclerosis.

The tentative nod granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA is for multiple strengths of dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules of 120 mg and 240 mg.

These are generic versions of Tecfidera Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen Inc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Citing IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2019, the company said Tecfidera Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg achieved annual sales of approximately $3.7 billion.

Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 161 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 49 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.

