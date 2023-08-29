Stäubli, a global industrial and mechatronic solution provider, opened a plant in Bengaluru with an investment of $15 million. The 25,000-square-foot office strengthens its presence in the region.

With over 100 employees, the expansion is aimed towards towards local job creation and economic development and is looking add 30 to 40 per cent headcount to the existing team in the next two years, said the company.

Gerald Vogt, Stäubli’s Global Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our reliability and technical excellence are a result of our employees consistent focus on innovation and our industrial customers. We recognise the boundless potential that India offers our business. Strengthening our local engineering and manufacturing capabilities underscores our commitment to India’s growth and our valued partners. As we look forward, we are excited to continue creating opportunities for success and progress.”

Furthermore, the new facility, located in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, represents three divisions: electrical connectors, fluid connectors, and robotics, and houses a product showcase and demonstration area, training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service centre. According to the company, by bringing together functions such as engineering, sales, and customer services, it streamlines operations for better efficiency.

“This facility will help us collaborate with stakeholders to fast-track our localisation efforts and strengthen local engineering capabilities to increase our footprint in the country. We are dedicated to creating solutions that fit the country’s demands and aim for double-digit growth in our Indian operations,” said Gurupad Bhat, Managing Director, Stäubli Tec Systems India.

With a focus on industries such as railway, automotive, pharma, and power, Stäubli has four dedicated divisions: electrical connectors, fluid connectors, and robotics and textile, serving customers who aim to increase their productivity in multiple industrial sectors.

