GMMCO forms dealership tie-up with Linnoff

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 13, 2019 Published on August 13, 2019

Chennai-based GMMCO, part of CK Birla Group, has formed a dealership alliance with Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer of asphalt mixing, for sales, marketing and product support for latter’s products all over India.

GMMCO is one of the leaders in sales and support of construction, mining, energy and transportation equipment machines. It has represented Caterpillar for almost three decades in India. Linnhoff has in the past supplied for F1 Race Track in Noida; Bandra - Worli Sea Link in Mumbai; Kurnool to Hubli Road, Ludhiana to Panipat Road, runway in Mumbai Airport; and, Sobha City in Kerala, says a GMMCO press release. Our Bureau

 

