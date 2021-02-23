GMR Aero Technic sets up Inflatable Hangar

GMR Aero Technic (GAT) has set up a new Inflatable Hangar used for multiple purposes including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, engine or landing gear replacement.

GAT is the the MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Ltd. (GACAEL). It is the only MRO in the Asia region to have installed such a hangar.

The one-bay, narrow body Inflatable Hangar is sufficient to take one B737 or A320 series aircraft which will add one additional bay to GAT’s already existing 7 bay capacity. With this additional line, GAT would be able handle additionally 15 to 20 smaller base maintenance checks or 4 to 5 end of lease checks per year.

The Inflatable Hangar is formed by low pressure tubes aligned parallel to each other forming a "rib-cage" structure. This woven polyester base cloth with PVC coating hangar is both fire-retardant and water-proof. An Automatic Control System will be installed in the hangar, to continuously monitor and control operative parameters.

Ashok Gopinath, CEO, GMR Aero Technic, in a statement said, “The latest addition of this Inflatable Hangar to our MRO will help us take additional business and support our customers in meeting their timelines and commitments of aircraft operations and redeliveries. Such hangars are used as a proper alternative to conventional hangars by MROs in Europe and GCC for many years now. In the long term, we are looking at adding a couple of more hangars.”

GMR Aero Technic is coming up with a DGCA and EASA approved, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering School for maintenance personnel which will provide courses in aircraft maintenance to Indian and International students. This project is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

Recently, GMR Aero Technic has signed an MoU with Airbus and will be collaborating with it in areas of synergies in the field of MRO, warehousing cargo and airports.