Godrej Properties Q2 profit up 66% to Rs 34.19 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a 66 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 34.19 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 20.57 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income, however, declined to Rs 395.11 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 487.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company’s net profit rose despite fall in income as its total expenses reduced to Rs 296.69 crore from Rs 469.89 crore during the period under review. Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the business conglomerate Godrej group.