Godrej Properties Q3 net up 9% at ₹45 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹45.49 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted consolidated net profit (after tax) of ₹41.63 crore in the year-ago period, Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing. The consolidated income of the company during October-December quarter increased to ₹517.47 crore, over ₹430.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Godrej Properties were trading at ₹1,068 a piece on BSE, up 7.96 per cent from the previous close.

