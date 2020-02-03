Godrej Properties Q3 net up 9% at ₹45 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹45.49 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted consolidated net profit (after tax) of ₹41.63 crore in the year-ago period, Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing. The consolidated income of the company during October-December quarter increased to ₹517.47 crore, over ₹430.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Godrej Properties were trading at ₹1,068 a piece on BSE, up 7.96 per cent from the previous close.