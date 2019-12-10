GoFrugal launches range of digital transformation products for MSMEs

Cloud-based ERP solutions provider GoFrugal today launched a range of 'easy suite' products aimed at digitally transforming and modernising the traditional micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

The new suite of products– RetailEasy, ServeEasy and ManageEasy are loaded with a host of digital features for retail stores, restaurants and distribution businesses respectively.

The 'Easy suite' of products are quick to implement, easy-to-use, have integrated solution and does not require technology expertise to implement or integrate with marketplace, e-commerce, payment solutions and banks.

"Retail business is getting transformed with the arrival of multinational companies (MNCs) and customer awareness is increasing so retail business is moving from transactional to experiential," Kumar Vembu, CEO and Founder, GoFrugal said.

While RetailEasy, provides billing to balance sheet ERP solutions for retail stores, ServeEasy offers simplified kitchen operations with kitchen display systems and customised apps for order, billing and delivery. ManageEasy is a distribution management system (DMS) designed for stockists, wholesalers, dealers and distributors.

"The owners of physical only stores realise that they will be obsolete in the current digital era. With online-to-offline (O2O) collaborative business model retail, restaurant and distribution businesses can increase their customer acquisition by 15-20 per cent," Vembu added.

The event also marked the unveiling of company's first of its kind experiential digital store using advance technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for the traditional retail industry.

"I believe technology players like GoFrugalwith their differentiated easy to use product suite can help millions of small merchants across India to strengthen and grow their business," Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.