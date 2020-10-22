Gokaldas Exports posts ₹8.66-cr Q2 profit

Gokaldas Exports Ltd has posted 111.21 per cent higher net profit at ₹8.66 crore for the second quarter ended September 30against ₹4.10-crore profit in the same period last year.

The company’s income was 7.89 per cent lower at ₹344.89 crore (₹374.32 crore). EPS for the quarter stood at ₹2.02 (₹0.95).

In a regulatory filing to exchanges, the company said: “Through this pandemic impact, the company ensured on-time delivery, excellent customer service, better utilisation of capacity and adopted various cost optimisation measures. The net debt of the company decreased by ₹82 crore during the quarter to ₹122 crore.”