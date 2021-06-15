Goldi Solar brings micro-gap module technology for solar developers

In a bid to take on the Chinese competition in the solar module space, Surat-based Goldi Solar will introduce next-generation micro-gap module technology for conversion of heat to electricity for solar developers.

"The micro-gap module technology will reduce the space requirements for installing a solar project. Also it will bring down costs by about 40 per cent with enhanced efficiency for power generation," Ishver Dholakiya, Founder & Managing Director, Goldi Solar told Businessline.

The new modules will have a gap of less than 0.75 mm as opposed to the standard 1.5 mm between the cells in the string. This ensures better coverage resulting in improved productivity and higher outputs. The line will feature both mono-facial and bi-facial modules.

"Our new high-efficiency modules will have M10 wafer size with >500 Wp in mono-facial and >600Wp under the Bi-facial category," Dholakiya added.

The solar panel maker and EPC service provider, Goldi Solar is looking to increase its manufacturing capacity from currently 500 Megawatt (Mw) to 2.5 Gigawatt (Gw) at a new facility in Navsari, Gujarat.

The expansion of 2 Gw will be done in two phases, the company informed adding that the first phase is slated to commence by the end of second quarter of the current fiscal making 1-GW commercial production.

The second phase of production will start by the end of fourth quarter of the current fiscal for the remaining capacities. Goldi Solar’s second facility will see a new production line introducing a first-of-its-kind micro-gap module technology (MGMT), an official statement said.

Goldi Solar has chalked out an ambitious plan targeting a manufacturing capacity of 5 GW by 2025. "We want to integrate backwards and set up a multi-gigawatt solar cell manufacturing line. Goldi Solar also wish to support the ecosystem through the manufacturing of raw material used in solar modules," he added.

Bharat Bhut, Co-founder and Director, Goldi Solar said, "The facility expansion comes amid growing global demand for better technology and value from the solar panels. We also hope to penetrate newer markets with even higher quality modules, as well as meet the current and future needs of Goldi Solar’s customers."