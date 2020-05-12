GoMechanic unveils “Covid-19 Car Revival Package” for car owners

GoMechanic, a network of technology-enabled car service centres, on Tuesday, announced a “COVID-19 Car Revival package” to address the problems of car owners amidst this lockdown, the company mentioned.

The package, specially designed to make the cars road-ready, comes with a 2 months warranty. This also includes battery jump-start/replacement, 25 points inspection, oil and fluids top-up, comprehensive anti-virus sanitization, and tyre & wheel care, as per the company’s official release.

GoMechanic also announced its “Suraksha program” under which contactless pick-up & delivery is enabled, workshops are sanitized every 4 hours, WHO health & safety training plus personal protective equipment (PPE) are provided to mechanics, all vehicles are sanitized before delivery and only mechanics under 60 are allowed.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Bhasin, Co-Founder, GoMechanic stated in the official release: “A consumer survey suggests 40 per cent more people would prefer private vehicles over public transport post lockdown. We are constantly getting requests from our customers across India for revival services as their cars have been standing idle for too long. It will take time for public transportation to operate and for customers to have the confidence to use them.”

He further added in the release, “The Covid-19 car revival package is meant to make it easier and less pinching for customers’ wallets to get their cars road-ready again quickly. Also with GoMechanic Suraksha, we are ensuring the well-being of both mechanics & customers. Look forward to doing our bit to get India moving without any let-up in its fight against corona.”