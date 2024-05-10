Google and Kochi Metro Rail Limited has announced its partnership between Google Wallet and KMRL in enhancing the digital ticketing options for metro users.

The integration of services between Google Wallet and KMRL is powered by Prudent Technologies.

KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behra said this collaboration represents a leap forward in enhancing the travel experience for metro users, providing them with a streamlined and convenient way to access tickets and navigate our transit network.

Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google, said the arrival of Google Wallet in India marks an important milestone in Android’s India journey, bringing innovative and convenient experiences to simplify peoples’ daily lives.

Geejo George, Director, Prudent Technologies said “Google Wallet’s and KMRL integration marks a pivotal step in revolutionising the digital experience. By collaborating to drive innovation and streamline user journeys, we are shaping a future where seamless payments and personalised experiences redefine convenience and trust for consumers worldwide”

