Govt should intervene to push for local exports: Sanjay Kirloskar

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
While India is pushing back imports from China, products exported by Indian companies are being blocked in West Asia and other parts of Asia as these countries favour products from developed markets, according to Sanjay Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
Kirloskar told BusinessLine that despite meeting quality standards and being affordable, Indian products are facing challenges in market access. “There is a pushback when it comes to supplying products from India. Clients say we don’t want to buy anything from India or China and prefer to buy from Europe or the US,” he said, adding that countries like Egypt were blocking Indian products.
KBL makes pumps used in agriculture, water supply projects, firefighting pumpsets, suction pumps, which are used in large EPC projects. KBL exports its products to Oman, Kuwait, in West Asia and Thailand, Bhutan and Bangladesh in Asia, Netherlands and the US.
Even as the Indian government is pushing for “vocal for local”, in an effort to replace Chinese products with home-grown ones, Indian companies are seeking the government’s help to supplement its efforts at exports.
“We would like the government’s support there,” said Kirloskar, adding that he has sent letters to the Centre seeking intervention in getting the matter resolved through inter-government channels.
Kirloskar, however, maintained that this has not impacted his overall business and exports contributes 35 per cent of its overall business.
Kirloskar also said blocking any form of investment into India is detrimental at this point in time. “We should not block anybody if they want to come to India. They should be allowed to participate and told to set up a manufacturing unit with a defined threshold of value addition,” he said.
In Q1, KBL bagged a repeat order to supply 114 fire fighting pumpsets for a metro rail project in Bangkok. Similarly, it has bagged projects in Oman, Belgium, Kuwait, Bhutan and Bangladesh. All this translates to ₹1,597 crore worth of orders in the pipeline. Kirloskar sees business from the international market coming back to some sort of normalcy. “We see international business at the same level as what we had seen last year but are cautiously optimistic due to the continued uncertainties,” he said.
In the June-ended quarter, KBL reported revenues of ₹455 crore, a 38 per cent dip, when compared to ₹733 crore posted in the same period last year. The company also posted reduced net profit of ₹18 crore, compared to ₹6 crore in the same period last year. This was due to Covid-led lockdowns imposed, which resulted in business disruption.
Like all manufacturing companies, KBL faced challenges when the country went into a lockdown. “We cut down on production and kept inventory low till it reached a certain level and once sales picked back up, started resuming production,” said Kirloskar.
KBL’s plants were located in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and MP. “We ensured funds were used to help migrant workers,” said Kirloskar, adding that it was difficult to predict when the economy would turn around but expectations are that growth will return by next year.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...