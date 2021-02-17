Granules India gets USFDA nod for its Potassium Chloride ER Capsules USP

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Granules India Limited has announced that the US Food & Drug Administration has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg).
It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Micro-K Extended-Release Capsules, 8 mEq and 10 mEq, of Nesher Pharmaceuticals (USA) LLC. The product would be manufactured at the company’s Hyderabad facility and is expected to be launched shortly.
“We are pleased to announce approval of Potassium Chloride Capsule product within the first review cycle of 10 months from the filing date. This is fourth ANDA approval in our Potassium Chloride product basket,” said Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Potassium Chloride is indicated for the treatment of patients with hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis, in digitalis intoxications, and in patients with hypokalemic familial periodic paralysis.It is also indicated for the prevention of hypokalemia in patients who would be at particular risk if hypokalemia were to develop e.g., digitalised patients or patients with significant cardiac arrhythmias, hepatic cirrhosis with ascites, states of aldosterone excess with normal renal function, potassium-losing nephropathy, and certain diarrheal states.
Granules now has a total of 37 ANDA approvals from US FDA (36 Final approvals and 1 tentative approvals).
Potassium Chloride ER Capsule products had US sales of approximately $43 million for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020, according to IQVIA Health.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...