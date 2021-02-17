Granules India gets USFDA nod for its Potassium Chloride ER Capsules USP

Granules India Limited has announced that the US Food & Drug Administration has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg).

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Micro-K Extended-Release Capsules, 8 mEq and 10 mEq, of Nesher Pharmaceuticals (USA) LLC. The product would be manufactured at the company’s Hyderabad facility and is expected to be launched shortly.

“We are pleased to announce approval of Potassium Chloride Capsule product within the first review cycle of 10 months from the filing date. This is fourth ANDA approval in our Potassium Chloride product basket,” said Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Potassium Chloride is indicated for the treatment of patients with hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis, in digitalis intoxications, and in patients with hypokalemic familial periodic paralysis.It is also indicated for the prevention of hypokalemia in patients who would be at particular risk if hypokalemia were to develop e.g., digitalised patients or patients with significant cardiac arrhythmias, hepatic cirrhosis with ascites, states of aldosterone excess with normal renal function, potassium-losing nephropathy, and certain diarrheal states.

Granules now has a total of 37 ANDA approvals from US FDA (36 Final approvals and 1 tentative approvals).

Potassium Chloride ER Capsule products had US sales of approximately $43 million for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020, according to IQVIA Health.