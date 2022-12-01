Granules India has forayed into pharmaceutical packaging operations in the US and will be investing $12.5 million in the new facility at Prince William County, Virginia.

The move will make the firm to be among the few pharmaceutical companies to be vertically integrated from API to packaging.

This will bolster the robustness of our supply chain while also enabling the company to react even faster to consumers growing needs for pharmaceutical products, said Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Founder and Managing Director, Granules India, in a press release on Thursday.

Reasons for opting Virginia

The company chose Virginia because of Prince William County’s responsiveness which allowed Granules faster access to commercialisation.

In addition, Prince William offers a dynamic and diverse workforce eager to work along with the site’s proximity to several major seaports. Granules also chose to expand within Virginia to leverage its existing manufacturing footprint and workforce, the press release said.

The facility will be part of the Hyderabad-based company’s consumer health division and will return previously outsourced services in-house. Granules will lease 79,000 sq ft of the Parkway 66 property at 7,413 Cushing Road in Manassas, and build out packaging lines and clean rooms to package and ship pharmaceuticals.

Statement from top officials of Virginia

Governor GlennYoungkin, Governor of Virginia, said, “Virginia continues to attract pharmaceutical manufacturing, and Granules India’s new packaging operation in Prince William County is an important addition to the pharmaceutical ecosystem in the Commonwealth. We look forward to further development of this partnership.”

Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Commonwealth of Virginia, said, “When a global company like Granules India establishes a second Virginia operation, it reinforces our business-friendly climate, collaborative environment, and skilled workforce.”