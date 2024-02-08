Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, has reported that its net profit was down 42 per cent in the December quarter to ₹2,603 crore against ₹4,455 crore logged in the same period last year, despite better contribution by the Group’s subsidiaries UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital.

Income increased 2 per cent to ₹32,222 crore (₹31,609 crore). Overall expenses were up 8 per cent at ₹28,749 crore (₹26,501 crore). EBITDA increased 34 per cent to ₹5,150 crore.

On a standalone basis, net profit was down to ₹236 crore (₹257 crore) and income was up at ₹6,520 crore (₹6,298 crore).

Viscose segments

Viscose business reported 17 per cent rise in revenue at ₹3,715 crore and over five times increase in EBITDA at ₹402 crore. The VSF volumes were up 34 per cent at 2.05 lakh tonne. Viscose Filament Yarn business margins declined due to lower sales volume and realisations on account of increasing imports from China.

Caustic Soda sales volume was up 5 per cent to 2.99 lakh tonne and revenue was down 23 per cent to ₹1,996 crore. EBITDA was down 46 per cent to ₹264 crore on the back of improved performance of chlorine derivatives business.