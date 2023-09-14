Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, has unveiled the brand name of its paints business, ‘Birla Opus’.

The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for the March quarter. Grasim will offer a full suite of products in the decorative paints segment.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said the venture is a strategic portfolio choice that enables the company to tap into a high-growth market and expand presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape.

“We endeavour to become a profitable No 2 player in the coming years and announcing our brand name is the first of many steps that will follow in this direction,” he added.

Ahead of the launch, Grasim piloted painting services in key metros and introduced a range of imported wood finishes. It has set up an R&D facility in Maharashtra.

Grasim had previously committed an investment of Rs 10,000 crore for the paints business.

The company’s manufacturing plants will be located in Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, with a cumulative capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum (MLPA).

India’s decorative paints industry is estimated at Rs 70,000 crore. The paints industry is witnessing double-digit growth year-on-year, driven by rising consumer aspirations and the government’s push towards ‘Housing for All’.