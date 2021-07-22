Great Place to Work ranks Harrisons Malayalam Ltd 16th of Best Workplaces in Asia

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, has ranked Harrisons Malayalam Ltd 16th on the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM 2021 list.

In the largest collection of employee experiences in Asia, over 3.3 million employees from across 16 countries in Asia and West Asia were surveyed to determine the Best Workplaces in the region.

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd (HML), an RPG Group Company, has been ranked 6th among India’s Best Companies to Work for-2021 by the survey conducted by Great Place to Work Institute.

HML is the first Kerala-based company to feature in the Top-10 List published by Great Place to Work Institute and is a front runner, ever since the company started participating the competition from 2014.

Cherian M George, Chief Executive HML SBU:B & Whole Time Director of HML, says, “The recognition is an endorsement of the people centric approach followed in HML & RPG group. We believe the people practices and the culture of trust and commitment made us to feature as one of the preferred employers in Asia. As a next step, we have embarked on a journey for employee happiness through the RPG way of bringing out Happiness Framework in work place and to measure Happiness Index of our employees.”