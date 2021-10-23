Companies

Greaves Electric fully acquires leading e-rickshaw brand Bestway Agencies

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 23, 2021

Last year in July, Greaves had acquired 74 per cent stake in the company

Greaves Electric Mobility on Saturday said it has fully acquired Bestway Agencies Pvt Ltd (BAPL) which sells e-rickshaws under the ELE brand.

The company, which is the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, has acquired 100 per cent stake in BAPL.

Last year in July, Greaves had acquired 74 per cent stake in the company.

Also see: Greaves Cotton announces entry in multi-brand EV retail segment

“With this strategic acquisition, we have strengthened our position to become one of largest players now catering to 85 per cent of the last mile mobility segment,” Nagesh A Basavanhalli, CEO and MD, Greaves Cotton Group, said in a statement.

E-rickshaw is one of the largest and fastest-growing categories of electric vehicles in India and offers sustainable, reliable, noise-free, and most important cost-effective mobility to customers.

It also increases the daily earning potential of the drivers — migrants and unemployed youth.

Published on October 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like