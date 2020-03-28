Greenko Group contributes Rs 10 crore towards Covid-19 relief

My Five: Park car at the farthest, so you have to walk
Renewable energy company Greenko has contributed ₹10 crore towards coronavirus relief measures.
As the world responds to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the company in a statement said, “our thoughts are with the people affected and the medical professionals working round the clock to help those most in need. At Greenko, we care deeply for our people and communities and wish to contribute in all ways possible to overcome this global challenge.”
“As a token, we extend our humble financial support of ₹5 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, ₹2.5 crore each for Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of Governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to support their efforts to tackle the challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation and its consequent socio-economic impact,” it said.
Greenko Group is India’s leading clean energy company, operating in the hydro, wind, solar and storage domains with projects spread across 15 States with over 7000 MW of clean energy projects.
