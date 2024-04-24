Gruner Renewable Energy said that it has bagged multiple projects worth ₹1,500 crore for Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across the country, within the first year of its incorporation.

Gruner secured 11 projects from India’s leading business conglomerate valued ₹1,100 crore and 19 other projects, worth ₹400 crore from individual business leaders, the company said.

The firm will develop CBG plants, which will collectively contribute to an annual production of over 88,000 tonnes of compressed biogas for the Indian market, it added.

The projects are strategically located across various cities, including Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Balasore (Orissa), Navsari (Gujarat), Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), and others.

This strategic initiative underscores the company’s dedication to driving growth and innovation in the renewable energy landscape while contributing significantly to India’s sustainable development goals.

For smooth operations of these projects, Gruner will add around 900 professionals and skilled labour taking its workforce to a total of 2,500 employees including site workers by next quarter. These will be deployed at various locations including the corporate office in Noida, NCR.

“By leveraging our current orders in hand, we aim to reduce India’s overall expenditure on crude oil imports by ₹8 billion. Furthermore, our efforts aim to benefit farmers and generate employment in the energy industry, fostering awareness and development. We aspire to play a pivotal role in India’s commitment to becoming a net-zero economy by 2070 through renewable energy,” Gruner Renewable Energy CEO Utkarsh Gupta said.

The company, which started its operations in February 2023, currently oversees a portfolio comprising 30 on-going projects nationwide. It aims to augment its project count to 100, aiming new order value to ₹5,000 crore by the end of the current financial year.