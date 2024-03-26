Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, said that it has added 13 new brand partners for the ongoing IPL season taking the overall count to 30 partners. It added that 17 brand partners have continued their association with the team from the previous season.

Last year, the IPL franchise had a roster of 26 brand partners.

Under a multi-year agreement, Dream11 is the Principal Partner. Meanwhile, BKT Tires and Capri Global continue to be associate partners visible on the torso of the team’s jersey. Other associate partners including Jio, Astral Pipes and Simpolo Ceramics, are visible on jersey’s shoulders. Logos of Acko and Equitas are displayed on the team’s headgear. Lubi Pumps and Rayzon Solar are visible on the trousers of the Gujarat Titans kit.

While boAt, Bisleri, Havmor, Croma and HCG continued their association with Gujarat Titans as ‘official partners’, the team said it has added five new official partners into its ranks. These include Viacom18, Advance Decorative Laminates, Axabull, Hurricane and Big Ant Studios, providing exclusive console gaming experiences.

The IPL franchise said it now has a total of eight merchandise partners. These include FanCode, eXM Global, Cybeart, Chupps, Sanspariels Greenlands, Elemnt, NewEra and Valiente.

Arvinder Singh, COO- Gujarat Titans, said, “We are immensely grateful for the continued support from our existing partners and warmly welcome our new collaborators as we embark on the IPL 2024 season. Together, we are poised to elevate the fan experience and achieve new heights of success on and off the field. The enthusiasm and dedication of our partners fuel our determination to deliver nothing short of excellence, making this an exciting chapter in Gujarat Titans’ journey.”