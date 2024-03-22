Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) will introduce a special paper ticket --- costing ₹50 per person --- that can be used by cricket enthusiasts for travel from the Narendra Modi stadium -- which is one of the venues hosting the IPL-2024 cricket matches --- to any operational metro station in the city.

“Special paper tickets can be purchased in advance at Motera Stadium Metro Station and Sabarmati Metro station from 08:00 hrs on the day of the IPL Matches to avoid waiting time for purchase of return tickets in the evening,” GMRC said in an official release. The first match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is scheduled to be held on March 24. The tickets will be made available for other match days, including those on March 31 and April 4.

The maximum cost of a one-way ticket on Ahmedabad Metro is about Rs 25 and the special ticket is priced at double the rate.

While entry into metro stations with Contactless Smart Tokens, Contactless Smart Card (GMRC Travel Card and NCMC card) will also be available as usual on regular fare up to 10:00 PM, these paper tickets will have to be used for travel during extended timings on IPL day/night match days, officials said. GMRC has extended metro train timings from 6:20 am to 12 midnight on IPL match days.

