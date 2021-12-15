Gurpratap Boparai quits Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) on Wednesday has announced the resignation of Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, with effect from January 1, 2022.
Christian Cahn von Seelen will take interim charge of the VW Group’s Indian operations from January 1, 2022, in his capacity as Chairman of SAVWIPL, the company said in a statement, adding that the successor to Boparai will be announced shortly.
“It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap. I would like to thank him for leading the Group’s India operations through a complex merger, and for his outstanding role in ensuring that the Group’s important India 2.0 project was on schedule with only minimal disruptions, despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic,” Thomas Schaefer, Chairman, Skoda Auto said.
Boparai had joined the Group in April 2018 as Managing Director of Skoda Auto India. He was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the merger of three VW Group entities namely Volkswagen India, Skoda Auto India, and Volkswagen Group Sales India, as the Managing Director of the merged entity SAVWIPL.
He was instrumental in leading the VW Group in its endeavour to sustainably strengthen its position in the Indian market. He led the India 2.0 project, under which the Group launched two products so far – the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun, which marked the Group’s foray into the promising mid-sized SUV segment in the country.
The Group’s product offensive in India continues with the Skoda Slavia scheduled for launch in early 2022 and the Volkswagen Notchback later in 2022.
“This was a very difficult decision. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that the team will continue to innovate, excel and deliver beyond its commitments. The India 2.0 project was executed on time thanks to their endeavours, at prioritising the Indian operations especially in the face of the recent supply chain disruptions,” Boparai, said.
