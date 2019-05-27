HAL’s Q4 profits 13.09% higher

HAL, defence aerospace public sector, profits on standalone basis are up 13.09 per cent at Rs 1,177.29 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY 2018-19 as against Rs 1,040.93 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s revenues is also higher by 9.82 per cent to Rs 10,163.35 crore as against Rs 9,254.05 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the quarter stood at Rs 35.21 compared with Rs 31.13 last year.

An interim dividend of Rs 662 crore has already been paid by HAL for the year 2018-19. The order book position of the company as on March 31, 2019 was at Rs 58,000 crore. HAL expects fresh orders for Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopters in the current financial year.

Elgi Equipments

Leading air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax ₹103 crore for the year ended March 31, 2019 as compared to ₹95 crore in 2017-18, an increase of eight per cent.

Consolidated sales stood at ₹1,863 crore as against ₹1,622 crore in the previous year, an increase of 15 per cent.

The standalone PAT 2018-19 was ₹85 crore as compared to ₹77 crore in 2017-18. Revenue grew to ₹1177 crore from ₹1024 crore.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, its standalone PAT stood at ₹27 crore as compared to ₹24 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for quarter was ₹338 crore when compared with ₹302 crore.

Zee Entertainment

Subhash Chandra-run Zee Entertainment reported a 26.83 percent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹292.53 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up from ₹230.64 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues during the quarter were up 14.48 percent to ₹2,076.06 crore, from ₹1,813.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 568.3 crore, but margin fell 120 bps to 28.1 percent in Q4.

ZEEL’s total expenses during the quarter stood at ₹1,612.60 crore, up 23.77 percent from ₹1,302.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from advertisement rose 16 percent to ₹1,217.49 crore, as compared with ₹1,049.55 crore in March quarter of 2017-18.

Revenue from subscription also rose 3.43 percent to ₹565.27 crore as against ₹546.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Pennar Industries

Pennar Industries Limited has posted a profit of Rs 66.66 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 as against a profit of Rs 90.49 crore for the previous financial year on a consolidated basis.

The numbers of both years are not comparable as there are exceptional items in the previous fiscal. The company revenue for the year was up at Rs 2,160 crore as against Rs 1814.30 crore for the previous fiscal.

The FY 2018 EBITDA and profit after tax included exceptional and non-recurring items of Rs 57.1 crore and Rs 31.9 crore respectively.