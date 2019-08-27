Harley-Davidson launches India-inspired paint grahics on Street 750

Harley-Davidson, in its commitment to the Indian market, launched a limited-edition 'India inspired paint graphics' on the Street 750 to commemorate 10-years of the operations in the country.

Priced at Rs.5.47 lakh (ex-showroom), only 300 exclusive units of the anniversary edition will be available in the market, the company said.

The Street 750 range is also the first BS-BI certified motorcycle from Harley-Davidson in India and going forward, the company will add more of BS-VI in other ranges too.

Meanwhile, the company also showcased its electric vehicle -- Livewire in India -- which is being sold in the United States (US), Canada and some parts of Europe only.

" We will continue to invest in products and experiences to build more riders for Harley-Davidson in line with our More Roads plan," Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said here at the launch.