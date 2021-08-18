HCAH acquires SuVitas Holistic Healthcare

HCAH (Health Care atHOME), a NCR-based health-tech company, has announced it has acquired SuVitas Holistic Healthcare-- Hyderabad & Bengaluru-based Transition Care Company.

The company did not disclose the deal value. Following this acquisition, SuVitas becomes a 100 per cent subsidiary of HCAH. This will help HCAH to build a pre- and post-hospital focused healthcare delivery platform which acts like a ‘Hospital outside of the Hospital,’ the company informed in a statement.

“Since inception, we have catered to over 20 lakh patients, including about 10 lakh patients during the Covid time. Currently, we cater to about 1.5 lakh patients in a month. We have a presence in over 70 cities,” said Vivek Srivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, HCAH.

“Transition care is that part of the healthcare industry that bridges tertiary and home health care. That is the precise reason why SuVitas was conceptualised. Given the synergies and the HCAH vision for India, all of us at SuVitas are excited to merge with HCAH India,”Antra Bhargava, CEO, SuVitas, said.