HCL Tech sets up 5G open RAN lab in India

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
HCL Technologies (HCL) on Wednesday launched a 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) lab in India that will enable global telecom industry players to transition to a 5G network.
This will be one of the major projects for the company in India. The company otherwise has revenues coming in from the US and Europe markets.
This lab will help telecom service providers with multi-vendor options move to a more open, intelligent, virtualised and fully interoperable 5G mobile network to provide an enhanced experience to end-users.
O-RAN architecture benefits include more market competition, customer choice, lower equipment costs and improved network performance. The 5G O-RAN systems will help businesses transform their network capabilities and will bring in opportunities to create new, immersive user experiences and services, the company said in a statement.
“This lab will enable a broad community of O-RAN component suppliers, driven by innovation and open market competition to test the interoperability of products, which will enable smoother rollouts for 5G network providers,” Vijay Anand Guntur, Corporate Vice President of Engineering and R&D Services, HCL, said.
As the O-RAN ecosystem opens, new players have a unique opportunity to provide open radio- and intelligence-focused solutions that will ensure a reliable 5G network experience, he said.
Also see: 5G wireless deep-tech start-up Astrome raises $3.4 million in funding
“This HCL lab will help both vendors and 5G network providers accelerate their deployments and improve costs,” he added.
As operators adopt O-RAN, they are increasingly looking for a player to provide interoperability, compliance and interface testing solutions, Ayon Banerjee, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group said adding that “Lab-as-a-Service offering from this O-RAN lab provides a comprehensive network testing solution.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...