HDFC invokes RPower shares

Chennai | Updated on April 07, 2021

Sells 2.23 per cent stake in RPower in the secondary market for ₹30.63 crore

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC), through Axis Trustee Services, has invoked the pledge on certain shares of Reliance Power. HDFC has sold 6.25 crore shares, or 2.23 per cent stake, between August 11, 2020 and April 6, 2021 in the secondary market for ₹30.63 crore. Following the sales, HDFC still holds 4.74 per cent stake in RPower. According to December quarter shareholding, promoters held 9.06 per cent stake, while 17.91 per cent being pledged with financial institutions. The stock of RPower closed 3 per cent lower at ₹4.87 on the BSE. Our Bureau

Published on April 07, 2021
