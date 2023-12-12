Health and fitness platform Healthify, previously known as HealthifyMe, announced a slew of changes to its platform through generative AI capabilities.

The company also revealed its new partnership with food delivery app Swiggy, allowing users to order food and groceries based on diet recommendations.

Alongside the new AI features, the updated Healthify app features new icons and an intuitive user experience that consolidates all AI-powered insights in one place.

The company is expanding its presence into several global markets, said Tushar Vashisht, CEO and co-founder of Healthify. With the partnership with Swiggy, users can order meals from Swiggy through the Healthify app.

Healthify also announced the launch of its integrated AI platform which has features like Snap which uses image-to-text AI tool to track calories with images.

Fresh brand identity

The company also revealed a fresh brand identity, transitioning its name to Healthify at its annual event. The firm’s conversational AI has advanced AI offerings in multiple Indian and international languages.

Healthify has introduced a multilingual conversational AI coach powered by generative AI Ria 2.0 which can respond to texts and understand voice commands. It offers personalised health coaching based on relevant data such as calorie intake, activity level, sugar level, and other details.

“At Healthify, we’re on a mission to revolutionise global health through the power of AI and human coaching. Today, we take a monumental step forward with the launch of our all-new App, introducing the next-gen Coach Co-pilot and Ria 2.0, the most intuitive AI coach for holistic wellness. Our advancements in AI-powered photo-tracking with Snap and our strategic partnership with India’s top food delivery app, Swiggy, represent significant milestones in making healthy living accessible and actionable,” he added.

Founded in 2012 by Vashisht and Mathew Cherian, Healthify delivers measurable results on eating habits, fitness, and weight by tracking lifestyle, providing access to diet and workout coaches and through its AI nutritionist.

In June of 2023, Healthify raised $30 million in a pre-series D funding round led by LeapFrog Investments and Khosla Ventures. With this round, the company said it has raised a total of $130 million to date.

The company has around 40 million cumulative users on its platform, and 250,000 of them are subscribers.

In FY22, the firm reported a revenue of Rs 185 crore and losses up to ₹19 crore. The company will be clocking a revenue run rate of $40 million in FY24 and we will be profitable this year, Vashisht added.

