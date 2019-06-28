Health-tech startup investors eye $370-bn market in India

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Like fin-tech and edu-tech startups, health-tech startups are attracting investors who eye a huge potential of a $370 billion healthcare market in India by 2022, with returns up to 35-40%.
In 2014-15, the medical technology startups had reported investments of nearly $500 million.
According to investors, increased funding in health-tech startups is a factor of sectoral tailwinds such as increased Internet penetration, rise in digital payments and big-ticket government initiatives. Recently, a majority of health startups have caught investors’ attention and healthcare funding is hitting an all-time high.
Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder and President of Indian Angel Network (IAN), a leading seed-stage platform, told BusinessLine that startups are leveraging technology for low-cost devices and health services for a larger number of patients. “The government cannot do everything. Startups are the means to provide healthcare to all.”
In the next five years, she added, healthcare startups are expected to attract investments to the tune of $ 5 billion.
According to Ashish Sharma, MD and CEO at InnoVen Capital India, double-digit returns is an important factor in investors’ rising interest in healthcare startups. Early stage and mature stage startups generally yield anywhere between 20% and 40% returns.
Satish Kannan, Co-Founder and CEO, DocsApp, leading online doctor consultation platform, said penetration of the Internet and increased investments in this sector is fast changing the healthcare scenario in India. “Currently, India lacks six lakh doctors, including 1.50 lakh specialists. In the next 10 years, over two lakh specialists will be needed.”
There is no geographical distance healthcare startups cannot cover, he said, adding young and tech-savvy Indian population is driving this growth. “DocsApp has been approached by 70 lakh patients so far. We handle around two lakh patients a month.”
DocsApp raised Rs 12 crore in debt capital from InnoVen Capital. Sequoia led a $ 35 million fund round in Biofourmis, which has a digital therapeutics platform, BiovitalsTM, based on emerging clinical evidence that drug-software combinations can enhance clinical effectiveness.
Another Gurgaon-based healthcare startup, CapBuild Clinical Skills, raised an undisclosed amount from HealthStart India. Pristyn Care has raised Series A fund of $ 4 million from Sequoia India.
A recent EY report claimed that 82% of healthcare startups are offering improved affordability of their products.
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
FPI flows in to emerging markets such as India will increase once US stock market begins correcting
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor