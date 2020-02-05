Henkel invests ₹400 cr in new production facility near Pune

Mumbai, February 5

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of German-based Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, on Tuesday announced the unveiling of its new production facility in Kurkumbh, near Pune, for which the company has made an investment of ₹400 crore. The new facility will employ 320 people.

The facility aims to meet the growing demand of Indian industries for solutions in adhesives, sealants and surface treatment products. Jan-Dirk Auris, Member of the Management Board and Executive Vice-President, Adhesive Technologies business unit, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, said that Henkel also plans an additional investment of ₹400 crore for phase three and phase four expansion of the Kurkumbh facility, in response to a query post the announcement on Tuesday. Phase one and phase two have already been completed.

The new facility will further increase Henkel’s capabilities to serve customers across markets like flexible packaging, automotive, agriculture and construction equipment, general industry and metals, the company said. This makes it Henkel’s eighth manufacturing facility in the country.

India among top 10 markets for Henkel

India is among the the top ten markets for Henkel, and is one of the most important emerging markets with “tremendous growth opportunities” for its adhesives business, said Auris. He said Henkel would continue to make investments in the country.

“With the launch of this state-of-the-art, multi-technology manufacturing facility, we have created capacities to meet the demands for our high-impact solutions in this dynamic market. This investment will enable us to further drive profitable growth,” said Auris.

The Kurkumbh facility is being inaugurated formally today (February 5). Apart from the Indian market, it will also cater to West Asia, Africa and South Asia.

Shilip Kumar, President, Henkel India, said the company would continue to invest in local manufacturing, as it gives its adhesive technologies business in India a strategic advantage.

Green certification

Spread across 100,000 sq m, with a built-up area of 51,000 sq m, this facility is India’s largest adhesive manufacturing facility, the company claimed.

The site is equipped with technologies to ensure traceability and transparency by ensuring built-in quality, the company said. The end-to-end digitalisation of plant operations has enabled digitised workflows, to make manufacturing more efficient. For the first time, as a global pilot in Henkel, the site has implemented deep integration of process automation with Smart Factory (Industry 4.0), it said.

The Kurkumbh site was also awarded the LEED Gold certificate by the US Green Building Council based on a holistic energy efficiency concept, it said. “About 10 per cent of the total power consumption of the site comes from captive solar energy and further use of renewable energy is planned. Almost 16 per cent of the site’s annual water requirement comes from rainwater harvesting. Air as well as waste water discharge is monitored online at the site,” the company said.