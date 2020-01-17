Herman Miller lays stress on driving ‘Make in India’ initiative by sourcing 70% locally

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
Herman Miller, Inc, Nasdaq-listed global provider of furnishings and related technologies and services, launched its Atlas Office Landscape workstation and Cosm chair for India.
The company further stressed that it plans to drive the ‘Make in India’ initiative by sourcing almost 70 per cent of India’s products sold at its Bidadi facility near Bengaluru.
“Over the last two years, India has been the best performer and the fastest-growing region for Herman Miller in Asia Pacific. The company now plans to expand in the retail market with a focus on appointing channel partners in tier II cities,” said Jeremy Hocking, President, Herman Miller International.
Herman Miller currently employs 400 people in India and has hired 81 new people in India in 2019. The company has also opened a new 2,500 square feet office facility in the heart of Bengaluru, supporting India and various other geographies across the world in terms of design, IT, R&D, finance and others. It has already opened an online store and listed a few products on Amazon and Flipkart to cater to the digital market.
While much of their business comes from the B2B segment, the company looks to focus on B2C retail in the future, even as it invests heavily on creating a future-ready digital front-end.
Hocking said, “We have a global revenue of $2.7 billion and are focused on growth which is both organic and inorganic. India as a market presents a huge opportunity for us. With the introduction of Atlas Office Landscape and Cosm chair in India, Herman Miller reinforces the company’s worldwide leadership in workplace innovation and high-performance seating.”
The company commenced its operations in India in 2005 and has witnessed a 60 per cent year-on-tear (y-o-y) growth in the premium office furniture category and is poised to grow at a pace of 25 per cent in FY20. While the company continues to focus on key global accounts, it has plans to tap home-grown business within India.
Speaking on the company’s long-term commitment to the Indian and APAC markets, Kartik Shethia, Vice-President, Herman Miller Asia Pacific, said, “India has always been and will continue to be one of the most promising and dynamic markets for Herman Miller. We are focused and committed in terms of further investments, channel development, new product introductions and strengthening the team in India. With height adjustable workspace picking up pace here, we felt the necessity to launch Atlas Office Landscape workstation and Cosm chair in India. We also plan to expand our retail offering and make high-quality products accessible across markets in India and APAC.”
