Hero Electric drives in new range of Nyx B2B scooters at ₹63,990

Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has launched refreshed versions of Nyx B2B scooters with price starting at ₹63,990.

The scooter range, which is used by B2B customers for last mile deliveries and other commercial uses, now comes with enhanced power and extended driving range of 82-210 kms per charge, , Hero Electric said in a statement.

“The new Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular and versatile to answer most of the needs of a discerning customer,” Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

The bike has a low running cost, high load carrying capability, intercity range, coupled with smart connectivity features like remote bike disablers, he added.

“We strive to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90 per cent-plus uptime, doorstep services, captive charging /swapping infrastructure through our 500-plus strong network all across India,” Gill noted.

The B2B customer is also able to easily comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment, he added.

The Nyx bike is versatile and can be customised with more than 10 applications for any business needs, the modular battery system allows extended range at will and can be easily integrated with the battery swapping system.