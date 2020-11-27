Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as COO

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has appointed global mobility expert Michael Clarke to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, with the additional role of Chief Human Resources Officer.
Based out of India, Clarke will join Hero MotoCorp effective January 1, and report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.
“Mike brings considerable global experience and expertise in managing complex operations, international restructuring, organisational and cultural change. His experience will be highly beneficial as we look to further consolidate our market leadership across continents. We have a clear focus to create benchmark products and facilities, including industry leading processes and operations,” Munjal said.
Clarke will contribute by playing a vital role in providing strategic leadership in operational excellence and driving the talent agenda at Hero MotoCorp, he added.
Clarke’s appointment comes close on the heels of recent augmenting of the leadership team at Hero MotoCorp.
As part of this process, Hero MotoCorp has earlier announced assigning the role of Head of Strategy to Malo Le Masson and expanded the role of Ravi Pisipaty as the Head of Plant Operations.
Sanjay Bhan has returned to the company as the Head of Global Business to play a key role in the rapid expansion and consolidation of Hero in the international markets. Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant, has been appointed Chief Quality Officer, while Ashutosh Varma has been elevated to the role of Head of National Sales.
Clarke is a business leader with more than 25 years’ global experience in publicly listed companies in the US and UK. He has worked in leadership roles in some of the world’s top companies, such as Fiat Group SPA and Delphi Technologies.
