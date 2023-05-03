Hero MotoCorp-owned electric scooter brand Vida has brought down the prices of its products -- Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro by ₹.25,000 and ₹19,000, respectively, as compared to the launch prices in October, and added that the company plans to increase its presence to 100 cities within this calendar year.

During the launch, the ex-showroom prices of Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro were announced by the company at ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh, respectively (all ex-showroom prices).

But, on Wednesday, Hero MotoCorp said the Vida V1 Plus will now be priced at ₹1,19,900 and Vida V1 Pro ₹1,39,900 (ex-showroom price pan-India, including portable charger and FAME II subsidy).

“These prices will make the product more accessible to a larger set of customers and can accelerate the EV transition in the scooter category. The expansion plans will be supported through new pricing for the Vida V1. All the new bookings and subsequent sales to customers will be made under the new pricing,” the company said in a statement.

By using Hero MotoCorp’s expansive dealer network, the company intends to rapidly scale up its operations across the country, it said. The company started with three cities (Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi) and recently added eight more cities including Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Kochi to reach up to 11 cities.

“Prices will vary across the country based on the respective state subsidies. For instance, in Gujarat, the Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro will be available at an ex-showroom price of ₹99,900 and ₹119,900 respectively, including State subsidies,” it added.

Digital-first approach

As part of its digital-first, omnichannel approach, Vida currently has Experience Centres in Bengaluru and Jaipur and pop-up stores in Delhi. The pre-bookings of the Vida V1 in the eight new cities have commenced already and deliveries will start soon, the company said.

“In line with our vision to democratise green mobility and expedite the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) category, we are set for a rapid expansion of Vida across the country. We will utilise the existing network strength of Hero MotoCorp to expand operations to 100 cities. Aligned with our customer-centric ethos, we will also extend the pricing benefit to the existing Vida V1 customers,” Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said.

Vida has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three initial cities for public use. It will soon expand its charging ecosystem to the new cities as well, he added.