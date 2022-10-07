Hero MotoCorp on Friday launched Vida electric scooters—V1 Pro and V1 Plus—priced at ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The bookings for the scooters will open on October 10 for customers in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur, and the deliveries will commence from the second week of December. Sales will start in other parts of the country during the same time, the company said.

"Vida V1 is not just an electric scooter but an ecosystem that can power change (in mobility). It will play a crucial role in reducing tailpipe emissions and make a conscious shift in consumption patterns," Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero MotoCorp said here at the launch.

The Vida scooters come at a time when sales of electric two-wheelers are gaining momentum. These will compete with the likes of Bajaj Auto's Chetak, TVS Motor's iQube and Ola S1 Pro.

With the Centre and State governments are incentivising EV customers, the sales of electric scooters' are expected to grow manifold in the coming months.

The Vida V1 Pro and Plus will come with a top speed of 80 km/hr and a range of 165 km and 143 km, respectively. The scooters have a removable battery and a portable charger.

The company is planning to set up a network of fast-chargers that can charge at 1.2 km/minute, the company said.

The products have been developed at the company's Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), Jaipur in collaboration with engineers at the Tech Centre in Germany, it added.

The writer is in Jaipur at the invitation of Hero MotoCorp