Hero MotoCorp launches Glamour ‘Xtec’ priced at Rs.78,900

Country’s largest two-wheelers manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday has launched Glamour ‘Xtec’ priced at Rs 78,900 for Drum break variant and Rs 83,500 for Disc break variant, all ex-showroom prices, Delhi.

The Glamour Xtec is packed with features such as first-in-segment Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, integrated USB charger along with side-stand engine cut off, bank angle sensor and LED headlamp, the company said in a statement.

The Motor Cycle is powered by a 125cc BS-VI engine with XSens programmed fuel injection and is seven per cent more fuel efficient. The engine produces a power output of 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Featuring Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3S (idle start-stop system), together with Auto Sail Technology, the Glamour Xtec delivers on its brand promise of performance and comfort, it said.

“The new Glamour has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for technology, style and safety at a much more accessible price,” Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said.