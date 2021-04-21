Hero MotoCorp partners with Taiwan firm Gogoro for battery swapping, smart mobility innovation

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has partnered with Gogoro Inc, to accelerate the shift to sustainable electric mobility in India.

Gogoro, a Taiwan-based firm, is one of the global leaders in urban battery swapping and smart mobility innovation. The companies will establish a battery swapping joint venture to bring Gogoro’s industry leading battery swapping platform to India and will collaborate on electric vehicle development to bring Hero-branded, powered by Gogoro Network vehicles to market, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

With more than 3,75,000 riders and 2,000 battery swapping stations, Gogoro Network manages 2,65,000 daily battery swaps with more than 174 million total battery swaps to date.

Strategic partnership

“Our strategic partnership with Gogoro is in line with our vision — ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ — which we are bringing alive through our mission to ‘Create, Collaborate and Inspire’. It marks another major milestone in our journey, as we bring Hero’s leadership in two-wheelers, our global scale and innovation powerhouse, with the leadership of Gogoro in swapping business model, as they have demonstrated over the years in Taiwan and rest of the world,” Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said.

This partnership will further extend the work, which Hero MotoCorp is doing at its R&D hubs at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the tech centre in Germany, he said.

“With this new partnership, we commit to introducing a sustainable mobility paradigm, first in India and then in other markets around the world. This partnership will strengthen and expedite the Indian government’s electrification drive and will have a significant impact on India’s energy and mobility future,” Munjal added.

Hero MotoCorp has also invested in Ather Energy for electric mobility.

“With more than 225 million gas-powered two-wheel vehicles in India, the need for smart and sustainable electric transportation and refuelling is vital,” Horace Luke, Founder and CEO, Gogoro Inc, said.