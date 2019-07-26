Hewlett Packard Enterprise to expand Bengaluru Campus

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Friday held a ceremony in connection with the extension to its Mahadevapura Campus. Once completed, the 850,00 square feet (sq ft) facility, with 11 floors will be able to house more than 9,000 employees with R&D facilities.
The 1.3 million sq ft campus will feature a workplace, powered by HPE technologies.The campus will also support a broad range of functions including R&D, engineering services, finance, and sales.
HPE also plans to commence manufacturing in India. The company is scheduled to start manufacturing Aruba’s portfolio of mobility and the internet of things (IoT) solutions in India by the end of 2019.
Gaurav Gupta, Technical Consultant at HPE said, “I congratulate HPE on the occasion of the ground breaking ceremony, which is a mark of the $500 million investment that HPE has planned in India over the next five years. In fact, 48 per cent of the total MNC R&D workforce in India works in the 450+ R&D centres in Bengaluru.”
It has been estimated that Bengaluru will overtake Silicon Valley in terms of tech-talent by 2020.
HPE plans to increase its workforce in India by 20 per cent over the next three to five years. Additionally, HPE will hire new engineering talent with expertise in areas such as AI and networking.
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
