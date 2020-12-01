Himadri Group enters e-mobility solutions

The ₹2,000-crore Himadri Group, a vertically integrated speciality carbon company, has forayed into e-mobility solutions and formed a new corporate entity Motovolt Mobility Private Ltd. It is looking to invest ₹100 crore for the manufacture of battery powered e-cycles.

The company initially plans to introduce close to four models with multiple variants. The product range would be made available across the country in a phased manner, said a press statement issued by the company.

According to Tushar Choudhary, Founder, Motovolt Mobility, the company aims to make products that are not only for niche costumers but also find mainstream adoption. Plans are afoot to roll out other electric mobility products in two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments in the next one to two years. All the products will be connected by IoT and will be powered by smart batteries and intelligent battery management system.

“Leveraging our knowledge and expertise gained over the last decade in lithium ion battery we have decided to take one step forward with Motovolt Mobility. We clearly see that the future of transportation is electric and therefore wanted to be the catalysts in bringing about a change in the way India commutes,” Choudhary said.

Motovolt has set up a manufacturing unit and an R&D product testing facility in Kolkata. It also has an engineering design and prototype unit in Bengaluru. The company aims to cater to both B2B and B2C segments through their range of customised products. The products would be priced in the range of ₹25,000 and ₹40,000 with options of customising as per the need.