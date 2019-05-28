Hind Copper consolidated Q4 net up 16% to Rs 40 cr

Integated copper PSU, Hindustan Copper Limited’s consolidated net profit for the quarter-ended March 31, 2019 was up by 16 per cent to Rs 40.37 crore against Rs 34.52 crore in the same period of FY18.

The company’s revenue from operations was Rs 454.77 crore during the quarter as against Rs 474.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Its finance cost rose during the quarter to Rs 17.10 crore in Q4 FY’19, up from Rs 7.46 crore in the same period of FY’18.

The copper ore production was 41.22 lakh tonne which is highest in the last 21 years and 12 per cent higher than last year’s yield of 36.75 lakh tonne.