Hind Zinc chief Sunil Duggal appointed as Vedanta interim CEO

Sunil Duggal, CEO of Hindustan Zinc has been given additional charge as interim CEO of Vedanta from April 5.

This was after, Incumbent CEO of Vedanta Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan has stepped down to rejoin his family in South Africa, said the company.

Vedanta will be run by a management committee comprising of CEO, CFO, CHRO and CCO who will take all key decisions collectively under the guidance of Chairman.

Duggal as Interim CEO of Vedanta will report to the Chairman. Duggal brings 36 years of diverse leadership experience and has been associated with the group for last 10 years.He has worked with Ambuja Cement in the past.

Vedanta has seen spate of churn at the top level in recent years.

For instance, Venkatakrishnan a veteran from AngloGold Ashanti stepped down after a stint of 19 months at Vedanta.

His predecessor Kuldip Kaura had less than a year stint after he was appointed as interim CEO in September, 2017. Prior to Kaura, former Rio Tinto Group CEO Tom Albanese led the company for three years till March, 2017.

The job at the top in Vedanta seems to be cut out with swinging fortunes of the company on the back of volatile metal prices and challenging global economy.

Vedanta has also appointed Anil Agarwal as the Non-Executive Chairman of Vedanta and Navin Agarwal as the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board.